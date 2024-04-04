Sussex coastguard called to aid seal stuck on seaside rocks
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the coastguard said: “The team were tasked to manage crowd control around a seal that had found itself stuck on the rocks at Birling Gap.
“A crowd of people were close to the seal causing it some distress. It had been trying to climb over the rocks to get away.
“We dispersed the crowd and once we were satisfied the seal had no visible injuries, the team waited for the tide to come in and waved goodbye.
“We would like to remind everyone when visiting the coast If they come across ocean wildlife to keep a safe distance back and if ever unsure to please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.