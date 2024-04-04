Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the coastguard said: “The team were tasked to manage crowd control around a seal that had found itself stuck on the rocks at Birling Gap.

“A crowd of people were close to the seal causing it some distress. It had been trying to climb over the rocks to get away.

“We dispersed the crowd and once we were satisfied the seal had no visible injuries, the team waited for the tide to come in and waved goodbye.