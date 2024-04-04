Sussex coastguard called to aid seal stuck on seaside rocks

Teams from a coastguard team in Sussex were called to help a seal which had found itself stuck on some rocks.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Apr 2024, 07:28 BST
Crews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the coastguard said: “The team were tasked to manage crowd control around a seal that had found itself stuck on the rocks at Birling Gap.

“A crowd of people were close to the seal causing it some distress. It had been trying to climb over the rocks to get away.

Crews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4. Picture: Birling Gap CoastguardCrews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4. Picture: Birling Gap Coastguard
Crews from Birling Gap Coastguard were called to reports of a crowd causing the seal some distress at Birling Gap on Wednesday, April 4. Picture: Birling Gap Coastguard

“We dispersed the crowd and once we were satisfied the seal had no visible injuries, the team waited for the tide to come in and waved goodbye.

“We would like to remind everyone when visiting the coast If they come across ocean wildlife to keep a safe distance back and if ever unsure to please dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

