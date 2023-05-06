Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Coronation events: Take a look at these adorable zoo animals at Drusillas Park as they celebrate King Charles' Coronation - in pictures

Animals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have celebrated the Coronation with a cream tea picnic fit for a king – take a look at the photos below.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:21 BST

A spokesperson for Drusillas said: “Our animal gang didn't want to miss out on all the coronation celebrations, so we treated them to a specially prepared cream tea picnic.

“Rather than scones and sandwiches, it was bunting, broccoli and bugs on the menu for our red pandas, caybaras, lemurs, meerkats, and donkeys.

"It was lots of fun and also formed part of their daily enrichment.

“We are open all weekend with decorations, a royal-themed train ride, and coronation-themed delicious treats in Explorer's Cafe - come along and celebrate with us!”

See the adorable photos below.

Photo credit: Drusillas Park

For more information, and to book a trip to Drusillas, visit: www.drusillas.co.uk/

'Capy' Coronation, says this Capybara at Drusillas.

1. Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation

'Capy' Coronation, says this Capybara at Drusillas. Photo: Drusillas Park

It seems this lemur was more excited about munching on a carrot, than the Coronation taking place!

2. Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation

It seems this lemur was more excited about munching on a carrot, than the Coronation taking place! Photo: Drusillas Park

These donkeys were a big fan of their not-so-traditional cream tea.

3. Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation

These donkeys were a big fan of their not-so-traditional cream tea. Photo: Drusillas Park

This red panda looks adorable as it tries a traditional English tea.

4. Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation

This red panda looks adorable as it tries a traditional English tea. Photo: Drusillas Park

