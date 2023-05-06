Sussex Coronation events: Take a look at these adorable zoo animals at Drusillas Park as they celebrate King Charles' Coronation - in pictures
Animals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have celebrated the Coronation with a cream tea picnic fit for a king – take a look at the photos below.
A spokesperson for Drusillas said: “Our animal gang didn't want to miss out on all the coronation celebrations, so we treated them to a specially prepared cream tea picnic.
“Rather than scones and sandwiches, it was bunting, broccoli and bugs on the menu for our red pandas, caybaras, lemurs, meerkats, and donkeys.
"It was lots of fun and also formed part of their daily enrichment.
“We are open all weekend with decorations, a royal-themed train ride, and coronation-themed delicious treats in Explorer's Cafe - come along and celebrate with us!”
See the adorable photos below.
Photo credit: Drusillas Park
For more information, and to book a trip to Drusillas, visit: www.drusillas.co.uk/