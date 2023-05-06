Animals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have celebrated the Coronation with a cream tea picnic fit for a king – take a look at the photos below.

A spokesperson for Drusillas said: “Our animal gang didn't want to miss out on all the coronation celebrations, so we treated them to a specially prepared cream tea picnic.

“Rather than scones and sandwiches, it was bunting, broccoli and bugs on the menu for our red pandas, caybaras, lemurs, meerkats, and donkeys.

"It was lots of fun and also formed part of their daily enrichment.

“We are open all weekend with decorations, a royal-themed train ride, and coronation-themed delicious treats in Explorer's Cafe - come along and celebrate with us!”

See the adorable photos below.

Photo credit: Drusillas Park

For more information, and to book a trip to Drusillas, visit: www.drusillas.co.uk/

1 . Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation 'Capy' Coronation, says this Capybara at Drusillas. Photo: Drusillas Park

2 . Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation It seems this lemur was more excited about munching on a carrot, than the Coronation taking place! Photo: Drusillas Park

3 . Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation These donkeys were a big fan of their not-so-traditional cream tea. Photo: Drusillas Park

4 . Zoo animals celebrate the Coronation This red panda looks adorable as it tries a traditional English tea. Photo: Drusillas Park