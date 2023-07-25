Sussex council generates one of the UK’s highest income from bus lane fines

Brighton & Hove council generates one of the UK’s highest income from bus lane fines, new research has found.

Data analysed by Moneybarn uncovered the number of fines issued across UK local Authorities and the total income made from these fines.

The motor experts’ research found that the city council for the seaside city made the 4th highest income from bus lane fines, with an annual income of £3.6million.

Brighton & Hove's income was generated after issuing a total of 138,704 fines to the city’s motorists, generating a average weekly income of more than £69,000.

Manchester City Council made the highest income from bus lane fines, with an annual income of more than £12million.