Sussex council generates one of the UK’s highest income from bus lane fines

Brighton & Hove council generates one of the UK’s highest income from bus lane fines, new research has found.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

Data analysed by Moneybarn uncovered the number of fines issued across UK local Authorities and the total income made from these fines.

The motor experts’ research found that the city council for the seaside city made the 4th highest income from bus lane fines, with an annual income of £3.6million.

Brighton & Hove's income was generated after issuing a total of 138,704 fines to the city’s motorists, generating a average weekly income of more than £69,000.

Manchester City Council made the highest income from bus lane fines, with an annual income of more than £12million.

Bristol Council made the second highest income, with bus lane fines generating £4.9million, while Birmingham City Council rounded off the top three, generating £4.84 million from bus lane fines.

