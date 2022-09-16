Sussex Cub Scouts compete in 2022 Supreme Box Kart Championships at Goodwood

Cub Scouts from all around Sussex competed in the 2022 Supreme Box Kart Championships at Goodwood.

The event was the 15th running of this annual championship and for the very first time in the 106 years of Cub Scouts, all four home countries took part on September 11.

2008 saw the very first Supreme Box Kart Championships at The Tangmere Airfield Raceway with just 15 Cub Scouts.

For 2022 at Goodwood Raceway, 240 Cub Scouts came from all four Countries in the UK

Packs from all across Sussex came to compete in the tournament to find out the best of the best in box cart racing.

Teams came from all across the UK including, Avon, Hampshire, Kent, Devon and many more.

16th Lauriston of Scotland made an 11 hour road journey for the second year running .

During the day, 240 heats were run with each team getting 12 heats to qualify for the Shootout (top 16), before the quarter finals.

12th Bangor of Northern Ireland made their journey worthwhile with a fantastic place in the final against 1st Woodmansterne from Surrey, who won the final by just half a kart length.

The Supreme is the only box karts event that is open to any Cub Pack in the world.

At the Supreme only traditional Box Karts are allowed to compete.

This means the chassis is made from wood only with four pushchair type wheels and are steered by a rope on a pivot point axle. (More building rules on this site).