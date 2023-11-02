A father of four has completed the gruelling Beach Head Marathon to raise money for a school where his young son Seth attends.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seth Hart is a bright six-year-old with a severe muscle disease. He cannot move unaided and is ventilated 24/7 via a tracheostomy. For the past two years, he has been going to school at Chailey Heritage Foundation in North Chailey, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities.

Dad Tom, 30, from the Uckfield area, says Chailey Heritage is 'an amazing place where his son thrives' so when six of his family and friends decided to run a Marathon, it was obvious who to raise money for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that's what the seven of them did, completing the very challenging Beachy Head Marathon in Eastbourne, as Team Staverton. So far they have raised more than £12,000 - and they are hoping for more donations from supporters in the coming weeks.

Tom with Seth

Tom Hart, 30, said: "None of us had even run a Marathon before, and we started running around the lanes locally in Halland. We trained hard but in perfect weather conditions. For the race itself, it was so different with rain and strong winds. It was a gruelling challenge on the hills, slippery and muddy at times."

The heroic Team Staverton were Tom Cottingham, Harry Tarbin, Michael Cottingham, William Cottingham, Fred Cottingham, Eddie Main and Tom. Staverton Nursery is based at Halland, near Uckfield, where Tom works and lives.

Tom said: "We were all so chuffed, so pleased to have run the Marathon, and for such a good cause. Chailey Heritage Foundation is an amazing and fantastic place. Seth has thrived so much since going there and he absolutely loves going to school each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being at Chailey Heritage has opened up a whole world of social, learning and physical opportunities for him. The care, support and teaching given to Seth throughout his school day is second to none. The charity has given him the opportunity to do things that we never thought he would be able to do.

Tom ran the marathon with a tam of friends

"He now thoroughly enjoys trampolining, biking, swimming, cooking and powered wheelchair driving, alongside his daily learning.

"Seth is now also using Eye-gaze technology at school for his communication and learning. Communication for Seth is challenging but having Eye-gaze has given him the opportunity to express his feelings without having to rely upon someone else to try to understand or communicate for him.

"It has also opened up a whole world of learning possibilities and exploration for him that he is just beginning to experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have three other children - Ella, 7, Alfie, 2, and Dougie, 1.

Have you read? Take a look inside the most haunted pub in Sussex

You can sponsor Team Staverton here Staverton Nursery is fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation (justgiving.com)