Sussex dog lovers will appreciate this magic moment
This is what happened when a dog came face to face with his giant counter-part during the recent Hastings Jack in the Green May Day celebrations in Hastings.
Owner Victoria Bartholomew said: “Thank you to everyone involved in this year’s Hastings Jack in the Green. We had an amazing time, especially my dog Rufus!”
The giant canine was a new addition to this year’s procession and drew a lot of attention.
