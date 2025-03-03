Sussex dog whose ears were 'hacked off by children' seeks loving home

Koda, a one-year-old Anatolian Shepherd, has been in the care of Clymping Dog Sanctuary (CDS) since November last year (2024).

The charity said he has had a ‘really tough first year of his life’ and needs his next home ‘to be his last’.

A CDS spokesperson said: “Starting off in Turkey as a little pup, the family’s children decided it would be fun to hack off his ears and try his tail too.

"Luckily someone took Koda to a rescue where he could receive the medical treatment he needed and escape the hands of brutality.”

Koda was transported to a home in the UK but was given up a month later due to a change in circumstances.

CDS said he has had multiple offers of interest, but none of the potential homes have worked out.

“His next home has to be his last," the CDS spokesperson added.

“He loves his cuddles and playing with toys and has become a big fan of meaty treats.

"He is a big boy, so he needs someone who is experienced in bigger breeds and would suit a home that can help him with stability.

"No dog is more deserving of love than Koda and we believe his person and forever home is out there.”

Koda is looking for a pet-free home as, while he’s sociable with dogs, he would love to be ‘the centre of attention’ in his new home, according to CDS.

The charity said he can live with children aged 13 and above.

For more information, visit: https://clympingdogsanctuary.co.uk/dogs-for-adoption/.

