4 . Dolly - seven year old Pomeranian

Dolly is a new arrival, settling in and undergoing assessment. She is receiving vet care at the moment for a lump removal but is recovering well. She is a friendly affectionate dog, who bonds closely to her people. She is a sensitive girl but has a cheeky personality coming through! Being so small, Dolly can find some things a little worrying but she is building her confidence and is learning to feel happier and safer. She will need to be the only pet in the home, as she can be vocal towards other animals. Dolly would like an adult-only home but could possibly live with teenagers aged 16 and above. She would love access to her own secure garden where she can relax and explore. She would not cope living in a busy household or being walked in busy environment. Photo: Raystede