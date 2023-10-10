If you’ve made the wonderful decision to welcome a rescue dog into your life, take a look below at the pooches currently up for adoption.
These dogs are currently up for adoption at Raystede, located in Ringmer, near Lewes.
Could you give them the loving home they dream of?
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Pumpkin - one year old Staffie
Pumpkin is a social bundle of excitable, loving and playful energy. Raystede said the youngster is very affectionate and has no concept of personal space, so she will need a home able to embrace this! She was an unclaimed stray so has no previous history but is very sweet, loving and wants everyone to be her friend. She is very social with other dogs and would like to live with a robust friend. She could live with older children, used to bouncy, kissy dogs. She could also live with a confident cat. Photo: Raystede
2. Marvin - eight year old Staffie cross
Raystede said Marvin is 'the most joyous soul who just wants to be getting all the love in the world'. The sweet gentleman has shown to be very friendly, loves his cuddles and is social with other dogs out on walks. He may prefer to be the only dog in the home. Marvin loves his toys, particularly a tennis ball which he likes to chew to comfort himself. He cannot live with cats or small furries. He may be able to live with older children who are confident around bouncy dogs as he can be a little enthusiastic with his greetings sometimes. Photo: Raystede
3. Bo - ten year old Jack Russell
Bo is a fun, social and very active terrier who loves his walks and playing fun games. He is generally social with other dogs but can be worried and vocal towards some - he may be able to live with calm, female match or may prefer to be the only dog. Raystede said he gets anxious when left, so he will need a home where he can be part of things. Bo is very sweet and behaves like a much younger dog. He will be a very loyal friend and provide lots of joy to the right home. Photo: Raystede
4. Dolly - seven year old Pomeranian
Dolly is a new arrival, settling in and undergoing assessment. She is receiving vet care at the moment for a lump removal but is recovering well. She is a friendly affectionate dog, who bonds closely to her people. She is a sensitive girl but has a cheeky personality coming through! Being so small, Dolly can find some things a little worrying but she is building her confidence and is learning to feel happier and safer. She will need to be the only pet in the home, as she can be vocal towards other animals. Dolly would like an adult-only home but could possibly live with teenagers aged 16 and above. She would love access to her own secure garden where she can relax and explore. She would not cope living in a busy household or being walked in busy environment. Photo: Raystede