Sussex dogs: Adorable Collie cross at Dogs Trust seeks loving home
Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham describe Chunky as a ‘big chap with an even bigger heart’.
Chunky entered the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham after his previous owner sadly passed away. However, the staff who work with him say that despite such a significant change within his life, Chunky is now ready to love again.
While he can appear to be ‘indifferent’ when first meeting new people, if you offer him some tasty treats, or a game of fetch with a tennis ball – his absolute favourite thing of all – Chunky will begin to show off his true, playful, and loveable character.
His dream home would be somewhere calm and relaxing, where he could enjoy bounding around with his toys in his garden and afternoon adventures in exciting new places.
Quieter walks would be better suited to this sensitive six-year-old, as he can become easily overwhelmed when there’s a lot going on around him, or if other dogs come too close.
Chunky will need to be the only pet in his new abode but could share space with older teens, aged 16 and above, who can be understanding that he likes his own space occasionally.
Ultimately, Chunky’s carers think that he’s a charismatic boy who is bound to bring plenty of joy to adopters who can offer him their time, love, and consistency.
If you think that you could offer Chunky his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.
