BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Sussex Dogs: Can you give this adorable Staffie a loving home?

Meet Chance – a sweet, senior Staffie who is full of charm and is searching for a home.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Having endured lots of change within his later life, the staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham decided to place 12-year-old Chance into a temporary foster home, where he could receive the TLC that older pooches need.

While they say he is behaving like a true gentleman in his foster home, they know that Chance would love to find a family of his own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His ideal home would be somewhere peaceful where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer.

Most Popular
Meet Chance – a sweet, senior Staffie who is full of charm and is searching for a home.Meet Chance – a sweet, senior Staffie who is full of charm and is searching for a home.
Meet Chance – a sweet, senior Staffie who is full of charm and is searching for a home.

Chance does still enjoy his walks but he can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own would be beneficial for regular outdoor relaxation.

The senior staffie’s foster carer said he loves to cuddle up next to his humans on the sofa and will be a loving and affectionate companion to his new family.

The youngest members of Chance’s family should be of secondary school age, and he could possibly live with another dog of a similarly calm character to his own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs.

If you think that you could offer the endearing chap a place to call forever, he would love to hear from you.

To apply to rehome Chance, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

Related topics:TLCDogs Trust