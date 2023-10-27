Sussex Dogs: Can you give this adorable Staffie a loving home?
Having endured lots of change within his later life, the staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham decided to place 12-year-old Chance into a temporary foster home, where he could receive the TLC that older pooches need.
While they say he is behaving like a true gentleman in his foster home, they know that Chance would love to find a family of his own.
His ideal home would be somewhere peaceful where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer.
Chance does still enjoy his walks but he can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own would be beneficial for regular outdoor relaxation.
The senior staffie’s foster carer said he loves to cuddle up next to his humans on the sofa and will be a loving and affectionate companion to his new family.
The youngest members of Chance’s family should be of secondary school age, and he could possibly live with another dog of a similarly calm character to his own.
However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs.
If you think that you could offer the endearing chap a place to call forever, he would love to hear from you.
To apply to rehome Chance, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.