Meet Goldie and Storm – a ‘gorgeous’ Golden Retriever duo who are looking for a home together.

Gentle-natured ‘Goldie’ and her laid-back brother, ‘Storm’ are looking to continue their journey together after their previous owner sadly passed away.

Since being in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham, the staff who work closely with them say they are the ‘sweetest pair of pooches’ who have plenty of love to offer and who are bound to bring much brightness into the lives of their future family.

Their favourite pastimes include receiving a good scratch from a human pal, short potters for a relaxing sniff, showing off their toys, and lounging around in one another’s company.

Aged 12, their ideal home setup would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where they could relish the luxuries of their retirement years.

They’ll need a grassy garden of their own to chill out in and would prefer a home with minimal steps to contend with.

Goldie and Storm could share their home with another calm dog as well children who are aged 14 and above.

They’re hopeful to find patient owners who can be understanding of their age-related medical needs, as well as providing them with the love and affection that they’d thrive from.

If you think that you could offer Goldie and Storm their forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

