Meet Malakai – a ‘vibrant character full of fun-loving energy’ who is looking for a loving home.

The one-year-old German Spitz is just as much cheeky as he is endearing, Dogs Trust Shoreham said, and he is eager to find a family who can keep up with him.

When he’s not chasing around after a squeaky toy, Malakai’s favourite hobbies include exploring on adventures, or solving food-based enrichment puzzles.

Being a youngster, Malakai is still learning about the big wide world. However, he’s as bright as a button and has enormous potential to make great progress, Dogs Trust said.

Adopters who are willing to teach him lots of new skills, as well as fun tricks, would be an ideal match.

While he is a happy-go-lucky little chap, Malakai also has a sensitive side and can be apprehensive around some forms of handling or when sharing his favourite things.

Because of this, the staff at the Shoreham centre say that he would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are aged at least 16.

Once he’s built up his social skills, Malakai could potentially have walking buddies with other dogs of an easy-going nature, but he will need to be the only pet at home. A garden of his own is essential.

Being such a ‘people-oriented’ pooch, Malakai is bound to make a wonderful companion who will relish spending every second by your side.

A multi-carer household is needed, so that he always has someone around to keep him company.

If you think that you could offer Malakai a forever home, visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-spitz/3040455

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

