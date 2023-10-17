Meet Reggy – a dog ‘full of fun-loving energy’ who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The ‘adorable chap’ is currently being cared for at Dogs Trust Shoreham after being found as a stray.

His carers say he’s a ‘big softie at heart’ and loves nothing more than spending quality time with his favourite people.

While his carers have limited information on his life prior to his arrival at the rehoming centre, they have been working closely with him to assess his needs and what would make for his perfect home.

So far, they have learnt that he enjoys keeping busy, whether its playing with his toys, or burning off some steam on a long walk, so Reggy will need active adopters who can fill his life with adventure and activities.

Aged approximately one-years-old, Reggy is only a youngster and is still learning about the world, as well as the life-skills needed to become a fabulous family pet.

A family who has a keen interest in reward-based training, and who could support him through his journey would be ideal.

Ever enthusiastic to greet his humans, Reggy can forget his manners at times and may jump up in excitement.

He would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are in their later teens, dog-savvy, and confident around larger breeds of a boisterous nature.

Much more a fan of people, Reggy needs to be the only pet at home and requires quieter walking areas, where he can avoid bumping into lots of other dogs.

If you think that you could offer Reggy the enriching life that he longs for, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . Can you give this adorable dog a loving home? Reggy Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Can you give this adorable dog a loving home? Reggy Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Can you give this adorable dog a loving home? Reggy Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Can you give this adorable dog a loving home? Reggy Photo: Dogs Trust