2 . Hettie - seven-year-old unknown breed

If you love a wire-haired dog, Hettie is the one for you. She has so much love to give to people, she loves to play and loves her tickles. Hettie is reactive to other dogs so may need to be muzzled when out and about, but the rescue said this shouldn't put you off. Hettie has an 'amazing character' and is a 'very happy girl'. She wasn't walked before arriving at the rescue centre, so wil require some patience from her new owners. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary