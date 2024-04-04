Are you considering welcoming a pup into your home?
Clymping Dog Sanctuary has a range of breeds and temperaments – so one of these pups may just be the one for you.
1. Tandy - two-year-old Beagle
Tandy needs a patient and experienced owner as he requires training, and can become overwhelmed by lots of people. He's described as a 'fantastic dog' who is very popular with the volunteer dog walkers. The rescue said 'if you love Beagles, you'll love Tandy'. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
2. Hettie - seven-year-old unknown breed
If you love a wire-haired dog, Hettie is the one for you. She has so much love to give to people, she loves to play and loves her tickles. Hettie is reactive to other dogs so may need to be muzzled when out and about, but the rescue said this shouldn't put you off. Hettie has an 'amazing character' and is a 'very happy girl'. She wasn't walked before arriving at the rescue centre, so wil require some patience from her new owners. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
3. Pharaoh - one-year-old Shepherd crossbreed
Pharaoh had a really tough start to life which means he can be very nervous when he first meets you. However, once he gets to know you, he is a goofball, according to Clymping Dog Sanctuary. He absolutely loves playing with his ball and has a lot of affection to give to the right person. He can’t be rehomed with children, dogs or cats but he definitely captures the hearts of everyone who meets him, the rescue said. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
4. Ralph - one-year-old Frenchie cross
Clymping Dog Sanctuary said Ralph will make 'an amazing family dog'. The Frenchie-cross absolutely loves his walks and will jump with excitement when it's time to go out! His other passions include food and cuddles. He can live alongside children aged over 10 and is good with other dogs, but not cats. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
