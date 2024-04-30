Sussex dogs for adoption: Adorable Dachshund duo seek loving home together
The pair have lived together all their lives and share a ‘wonderful’ bond, so Dogs Trust staff are hoping to find them a home together.
While the ‘little-legged lads’ hold a deep affection for one another, they are not so keen on other canines, the charity said.
As such, they are looking to be rehomed as the only pets in their new family and would benefit from ongoing training to build up their social skills around other dogs.
When it comes to getting to know new people, Astro and Scrappy Doo can be a little shy initially. Patient adopters, who can take things slow and allow them the time they need to blossom into their true characters, would be ideal.
Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Regional Centre Manager Adel Burnett said: “Once they’ve settled in, these besties will begin to reveal their affectionate side and are likely to enjoy gentle fusses, relaxing walks in the countryside, and zooming around in the garden together during playtime.
A quiet and peaceful adult-only home, with a family who are always around to keep them company would be their dream come true.”
If you think that you could be a potential match for Scrappy Doo and Astro, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.
Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.
