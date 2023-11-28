Meet Tyke – a German Shepherd crossbreed described as a ‘big softie at heart’, who is up for adoption in Sussex.

Tyke’s favourite parts of life include relaxing in the company of his human pals, leaning in for a fuss, bouncing around in the garden, and engaging in a game with his toys.

He especially enjoys the soft and squeaky type of toys, and will turn into a giant puppy when offered a new teddy to play with!

The sweet six-year-old is a sensitive pooch, who is hoping to find a calm and peaceful household, where he can relax into some much-desired home comforts.

His perfect match would be with patient adopters, who could support him with his confidence, while allowing him to take each step at his own pace.

Due to his need for a quieter lifestyle, the staff who work with Tyke say that he would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are in their later-teens.

Tyke is looking for a home where he can relish the attention as the only pet, although Dogs Trust says gradually building up his socials skills with other canines could possibly be worked on over time.

Less-frequented walking areas would be appreciated by this gorgeous German Shepherd cross Mastiff, but he isn’t too fussed if seeing other dogs at a distance.

Tyke may take a little while to feel fully settled into his new environment, and may not show off all his true, fun-loving, and affectionate ways until he’s found his feet. Ultimately, he’s hoping to find an understanding family who can allow him the time he needs to blossom.

If you think that you could offer Tyke his forever home, or you would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

