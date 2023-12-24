These rescue dogs are all hoping for one thing for Christmas – a loving home.
Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home in the new year?
Take a look at these 21 pups currently in care at Arundawn Dog Rescue, located near Horsham.
If you think you could give a home to one of these dogs, visit the rescue’s website to find out more and to enquire about adoption.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Kai - three-year-old Lurcher
Kai needs an active home with at least one other playful dog for company. He is very affectionate and has 'no concept of personal space', according to Arundawn, so his new family must be preapred to share the sofa with him in the evenings! He needs a big garden to run around in and preferably a home in the countryside. He loves other dogs, both in the home and out on walks - he does want to greet every dog he sees which will need to be managed by his new owner, in addition to lead training and recall. Due to his clumsy nature, Arundawn has said he could live with children aged over 10, who are respectful of a dog's boundaries.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Lara - seven-year-old Beagle
Lara is a very kind and loving girl looking for a calm and active family. She would like to live with at least one other dog. She is housetrained but can be nervous of loud noises and is wary of traffic. She likes to hide behind her human or other dogs when she's afraid. She has not been fully tested with children or cats. Photo: Arundawn
3. Buddy - one-year-old Staffy cross American Bully
Buddy is a very sweet natured crossbreed who urgently needs a home, Arundawn has said. He is a favourite amongst kennel staff due to his affectionate nature. He would like a garden to run around in and a family to give him cuddles. Buddy would be happy to live alone or with another calm and friendly dog. He is microchipped and will be neutered and vaccinated as soon as he finds a home, Arundawn added. He has not yet been tested alongside cats or children. Photo: Arundawn
4. Frolic - two-year-old Lurcher
Frolic is a gentle and sweet girl, but is very nervous due to living a very sheltered life up to now. She is looking for a home experienced with sighthound, with at least one other male dog for company. She needs a rural quiet home and someone who can help her become more confident with the wider world. Frolic has not been tested with cats or children, so the charity is looking for a home without small animals or children to give her the best chance of settling in.
Photo: Arundawn