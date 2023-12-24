1 . Kai - three-year-old Lurcher

Kai needs an active home with at least one other playful dog for company. He is very affectionate and has 'no concept of personal space', according to Arundawn, so his new family must be preapred to share the sofa with him in the evenings! He needs a big garden to run around in and preferably a home in the countryside. He loves other dogs, both in the home and out on walks - he does want to greet every dog he sees which will need to be managed by his new owner, in addition to lead training and recall. Due to his clumsy nature, Arundawn has said he could live with children aged over 10, who are respectful of a dog's boundaries. ​ ​ Photo: Arundawn