The Shepherd cross Mastiff has a lot of love to give and, despite his size and bold appearance, he’s a big softie at heart, according to Dogs Trust.

His dream come true would be to find an understanding family who could offer him their patience, support him with some confidence building, and allow him plenty of time to settle into his new routine.

The seven-year-old is much more a fan of the quieter side of life, according to Dogs Trust, and will appreciate walks away from the hustle and bustle of busy town centres or dog parks, where he can investigate a regular route.

Likewise, he will thrive in a calm, quiet household, with adopters who can offer him a peaceful lifestyle.

The youngest members of Tyke’s new family will need to be in their later teens, and he will need to be the only pet at home.

The staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham said Tyke is currently finding it challenging in kennels and, despite their best efforts to make his stay as comfortable as possible, what he really craves is to settle into some home luxuries and relish the consistent company with a family of his own.

Staff at the rescue centre said once you’ve taken the time to build his friendship, Tyke will reveal his true fun and playful character and will turn into ‘an overgrown puppy with his toys’.

The affectionate side to Tyke’s character may take a little time to earn, but once he knows you well, he’ll enjoy relaxing in your company, or leaning into your side for a fuss.

For more information about Tyke, and to begin your online application, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

