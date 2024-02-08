Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home? Do consider adopting a rescue pup!
The dogs below are all looking for new homes. If you think you’d be a good match for any of these pups, visit the rescue’s website to find out more and to enquire about adoption.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Storm - four-month-old Lurcher
Storm is looking for a home with an active family who can keep up with his training and take him on lots of walks. He'd be happiest living with another dog for company, but has not been tested with children or cats. Storm has been moved around a lot in his young life so is very needy and requires lots of reassurance at the moment. Arundawn said he is very sweet and is doing really well with the other dogs at the sanctuary.
Photo: Arundawn
2. Onyx - seven-month-old Greyhound
Onyx needs a home with at least one other dog in a rural environment. Arundawn said she is currently settling in at the sanctuary and is 'learning the ropes of how to be a good dog'. Onyx is scared of new people - especially men - but this is improving each day, the rescue said. Photo: Arundawn
3. Jenny - three-year-old Whippet
Jenny is a sweet girl looking for a home in the countryside with at least one other friendly dog. She arrived at Arundawn heavily pregnant and has been busy over the last 12 weeks looking after her pups - who are now also looking for their forever homes. Jenny previously had a very sheltered life so she is a bit nervous of new situations. However, Arundawn says she is a very friendly, gregarious girl when meeting new people. She is anxious around small children and has not been tested with cats. Photo: Arundawn
4. Jenny's puppies - four-month-old Whippet crossbreeds
Arundawn is looking to home six puppies born to Jenny, who arrived at the sanctuary heavily pregnant. Two boys and four girls are currently looking for active homes, preferably with sighthound experience. They will be vaccinated and rehomed with a neutering contract. Photo: Arundawn