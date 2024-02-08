1 . Storm - four-month-old Lurcher

Storm is looking for a home with an active family who can keep up with his training and take him on lots of walks. He'd be happiest living with another dog for company, but has not been tested with children or cats. Storm has been moved around a lot in his young life so is very needy and requires lots of reassurance at the moment. Arundawn said he is very sweet and is doing really well with the other dogs at the sanctuary. ​ Photo: Arundawn