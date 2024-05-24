Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Tula – a ‘loveable’ Lurcher who deserves to find a home of her own after three years at a Sussex animal rescue.

The four-year-old pooch has spent most of her life in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham.

She was handed into the rescue’s care due to her ‘disliking for other animals’. However, her carers at the rehoming centre say that she has come on leaps and bounds with her training recently and can now be walked across the same field as her fellow residents at a seven metre distance.

Tula is hoping to find a family with just as much desire to teach her, as she does to learn.

Tula. Photo: Dogs Trust

Other attributes that would make someone Tula’s perfect match include being active, understanding, and patient.

Any children in her home must be of secondary school age, and she’ll need her new family to meet her on multiple occasions before taking her home, as she can be shy at first.

Despite making such brilliant progress, Tula will always prefer the company of people to that of other canines.

She is seeking a pet-free home where she can be taken on relaxing walks in quieter areas, so that she can enjoy sniffing in peace without the worry of other dogs bounding over to her.

If you think that you could offer Tula her forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.