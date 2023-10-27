1 . Little Louis - 17-year-old Chihuahua

Little Louis is an adorable older gentleman, who is looking for a forever home at the grand age of 17! His perfect abode would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish relaxing through the rest of his retirement. He prefers to make friends at his own pace but once he’s familiar with you, he’ll light up when he sees you, wagging his tail and jumping up in excitement. Due to his lack of experience around children, and his worries around unpredictable interactions, Little Louis is looking for a home where the youngest members of his family are aged 16 and above. While Louis is looking to be the only pet in the household, he is happy to mooch about in the company of other calm canines who won’t expect too much from him. It is essential that he has a garden of his own, which can be easily accessed with minimal steps. All Little Louis really wants is comfort, tasty food, a human lap to curl up on, and short potters for a sniff about. Photo: Dogs Trust