Sussex dogs: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are up for adoption - including a Chihuahua, Beagle and pair of Golden Retrievers 🐶

Take a look at the adorable dogs up for adoption at this animal rescue in Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST

Are you looking for a pooch to welcome into your loving home?

Dogs Trust in Shoreham is currently caring for a whole variety of adorable dogs, including a Chihuahua, Beagle and a pair of Golden Retrievers.

To enquire about adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website.

All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

Little Louis is an adorable older gentleman, who is looking for a forever home at the grand age of 17! His perfect abode would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish relaxing through the rest of his retirement. He prefers to make friends at his own pace but once he’s familiar with you, he’ll light up when he sees you, wagging his tail and jumping up in excitement. Due to his lack of experience around children, and his worries around unpredictable interactions, Little Louis is looking for a home where the youngest members of his family are aged 16 and above. While Louis is looking to be the only pet in the household, he is happy to mooch about in the company of other calm canines who won’t expect too much from him. It is essential that he has a garden of his own, which can be easily accessed with minimal steps. All Little Louis really wants is comfort, tasty food, a human lap to curl up on, and short potters for a sniff about.

Polly is a gentle older lady looking for her forever retirement home. She still loves her walks and sniffs, and is always excited about getting out and about, but is equally happy to settle at home and snooze beside your feet under the desk or snuggled on the sofa in front of the TV. She is always looking to make new friends who will give her her favourite ear scratches and belly rubs. Polly is worried by busy traffic and not comfortable around other dogs so a quieter home and walking areas would suit her best. She has some ongoing medication which her new owner will need to make sure she gets to keep her in the best of health. Polly is uncomfortable around children due to previous experiences but could not be happier to have fuss and attention from the grown-ups.

Buster is an endearing, senior chap who Dogs Trust said steals the hearts of everyone he meets. Buster is friendly in his nature and loves to be around his favourite people. He could live in a home with sensible older secondary-school aged children. As a very people-oriented pooch, Buster does find alone-time challenging. He is seeking a home where someone is around all the time, or a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company. Buster is able to live with cats and other small animals. A spokesperson for Dogs Trust said: "Following an introduction, [he] could share his home with a well-suited canine chum as he loves, loves, loves other dogs and this may help his need for company."

Gibson has been described as a sweet and friendly dog who would love a family of his own. Seeing other dogs is super exciting to him and he can become very excitable in anticipation of saying hello! He also turns into a big puppy when he’s offered a new toy to play with, and he’s especially fond of the soft and squeaky kind! Gibson could possibly share his home with another well-suited dog but is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. He would best be suited to a home where the youngest family members are in their later teens.

