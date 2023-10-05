4 . Noah - eight year old Collie

Noah is a gentle-natured chap who has a big heart and a sensitive side. He is seeking patient and understanding adopters, who could allow him plenty of time to settle in to his new routine. His ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, as he can be easily started, especially around loud noises and sudden movements. Due to his lack of experience around children and need for a calmer home-life, he would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are aged at least 16. He isn’t the most confident when meeting other dogs but has been able to mix with other calm dogs at the centre - however, he must be the only pet at home, as he likes to have all the love and attention to himself! A garden of his own is essential, and it must be one that is grassy, as finds the soft ground easier on his joints. Equally, the interior of his home must be carpeted or slip-free, and have minimal steps to contend with. Photo: Dogs Trust