These adorable dogs are currently up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue.
Dogs Trust, in Shoreham, is currently caring for a whole variety of adorable dogs, including French Bulldogs, a Chow Chow and a Spaniel.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Belle - six year old French Bulldog
Belle is a sweet French Bulldog with a sensitive side. Dogs Trust Shoreham says she has been a joy to work with and has slowly built-up friendships with a patient and gentle approach. She prefers her own space when eating her meals, so she would best be suited to a home with secondary-school aged children who can leave her to enjoy her favourite thing in peace. Belle is a sociable pooch when it comes to meeting other dogs and could have walking buddies, but will need to be the only pet at home. A family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial stages, before gradually building up the times they leave her would be ideal. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bailey - nine year old Chow Chow
Bailey is a sweet Chow Chow with a lot of love to give. Sensitive at times, she prefers a gentle approach when first making friends and may not show off her true, affectionate, and endearing character until she’s built a strong bond with you. Her perfect home would be somewhere peaceful and relaxing, where she could look forward to snoozing on a cosy bed after her daily stroll. Dogs Trust has said it can trial her living with another well-rounded dog who has a calm character, depending on how they get on over playdates at the rehoming centre. However, she is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and other small furry pets. Bailey has always been used to having a garden to roam freely in, and it is essential she has an outdoor space in her forever home too. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Caeser - one year old French Bulldog
Caeser has a sweet and friendly character. He can be shy at times, especially when he’s in unfamiliar surroundings or when there is unfamiliar noise around. However, it doesn’t take him too long to build up a bond, and once he knows you well, he’ll make for the most affectionate and loving companion. Caeser does have experience living with children in his previous home but sometimes be too much for some youngsters due to over-excitement. Dogs Trust said he would best be suited to a home with dog-savvy children, who are over the age of ten. While he is unsuitable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs, Caeser could possibly live with a well-suited doggy pal who will match his playful energy. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Noah - eight year old Collie
Noah is a gentle-natured chap who has a big heart and a sensitive side. He is seeking patient and understanding adopters, who could allow him plenty of time to settle in to his new routine. His ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, as he can be easily started, especially around loud noises and sudden movements. Due to his lack of experience around children and need for a calmer home-life, he would best be suited to a family where the youngest members are aged at least 16. He isn’t the most confident when meeting other dogs but has been able to mix with other calm dogs at the centre - however, he must be the only pet at home, as he likes to have all the love and attention to himself! A garden of his own is essential, and it must be one that is grassy, as finds the soft ground easier on his joints. Equally, the interior of his home must be carpeted or slip-free, and have minimal steps to contend with. Photo: Dogs Trust