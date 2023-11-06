BREAKING
Take a look at the adorable dogs up for adoption at this animal rescue in Sussex.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:49 GMT

Are you looking for a pooch to welcome into your loving home?

Dogs Trust in Shoreham is currently caring for a whole variety of adorable dogs, including a Chihuahua, Beagle and a pair of Golden Retrievers.

To enquire about adopting one of the pups below, visit the Dogs Trust website.

All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Bisley has stolen the hearts of his carers at the Shoreham centre. This sweet gentleman is hoping to find a relaxing retirement home, where he can settle in at his own pace, fully enjoying all the luxuries of his senior years. Bisley would best be suited to a home where his youngest family members are in their later teens and could live with another well-suited dog. He cannot live with cats or any other small animals. Due to his fondness for affection, Bisley does find it difficult when left alone and would prefer a home where his family are around most of the time to keep him company.

1. Bisley - ten-year-old Lurcher

Bella has been described as a 'real sweetie' who would love to find a new home in a multi-person household as she is very worried about being alone. A quiet, peaceful environment, without other dogs, would be ideal for Bella. She has shared her previous home with cats and could live with them again following a gradual introduction. At her grand age Bella is suited to a family with children over the age of 14 years, she has a sweet temperament and enjoys having a gentle fuss. Bella prefers the company of people and will require walking areas where she is able to keep her distance from other dogs.

2. Bella - 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross

Charlotte is a very sweet girl who can be a little unsure in new environments - once settled, she enjoys a cuddle and a game with her toys. Being a young girl, Charlotte is best suited to active adopters who will enjoy continuing her basic training. She can get excited and jump up when greeting new people, and is still working on her loose lead walking skills. Her ideal home will have a garden and adopters who are able to build up her leaving times gradually. Charlotte will need to be the only animal in the home and can live with children over 14 years old.

3. Charlotte - one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross

Little Louis is an adorable older gentleman, who is looking for a forever home at the grand age of 17! His perfect abode would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish relaxing through the rest of his retirement. He prefers to make friends at his own pace but once he’s familiar with you, he’ll light up when he sees you, wagging his tail and jumping up in excitement. Due to his lack of experience around children, and his worries around unpredictable interactions, Little Louis is looking for a home where the youngest members of his family are aged 16 and above. While Louis is looking to be the only pet in the household, he is happy to mooch about in the company of other calm canines who won’t expect too much from him. It is essential that he has a garden of his own, which can be easily accessed with minimal steps. All Little Louis really wants is comfort, tasty food, a human lap to curl up on, and short potters for a sniff about.

4. Little Louis - 17-year-old Chihuahua

