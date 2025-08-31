The challenge looked to raise money for a firefighting charity and a remarkable solo expedition to the South Pole.

On Saturday, August 31, firefighters were on a mission to carry a ladder pier to pier, from Worthing to Brighton.

The feat was completed to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

It’s also looking to raise money for a firefighter’s solo expedition to the South Pole.

Neil Wray is looking to take on the challenge, and on his JustGiving page, he said: “In November 2026, I will set out to become the first firefighter in the world to ski solo, unsupported, and unassisted to the South Pole — covering over 702 miles in around 45 days!

“I’ll be covering more than 25 km a day, pulling an 100+ kg pulk loaded with all the supplies I need to survive. There will be no resupply, no assistance, and no shortcuts — just me, my skis, kit and supplies, in one of the toughest environments on the planet.

“As a firefighter, I understand what it means to put your body and mind on the line. This journey is about testing human endurance, but also about shining a light on the strength, courage, and sacrifices made by the fire and rescue community.

“It’s also showing young people from Shoreham, or anywhere else, that they can achieve the unimaginable - to overcome the disbelief or doubt, when opportunities aren’t thrown on laps. To make your own luck, fortunes and dreams come true.”

You can find out more about the Fire Fighters Charity here: www.firefighterscharity.org.uk

Find Neil Wray’s JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/neil-wray-1