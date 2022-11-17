Sussex floods: Village pub near Horsham sees the funny side

A village pub near Horsham has managed to see the funny side after it was left swamped by flood water today (Thursday).

Gardens and car parks at the Onslow Arms at Loxwood were submerged following heavy rain and rising water levels of the nearby Wey and Arun Canal.

Pub spokesman Alex Barrett joked: “As we enter another winter, it’s once again time for mother nature to reopen the Onslow Arms kayak park and lakes.”

He said the pub – which remains open – “now features, instead of two gardens, one garden and one kayak water park along with a new meaning to our ‘overflow carpark now with a new for 2022 cascading water feature.”

And he reassured regulars that the pub’s goat family – Lox, Woody and Barley – were safe with a new platform keeping their hooves high and dry.He added: “On a more dry and warming note, the pub is open, the fires will be on, and we have some great cost-of-living busting deals for our guests from burgers and drink for £10 or half a rack of ribs and six chicken wings and a drink for £10.”

1. Village pub flooding The car park and gardens of the Onslow Arms at Loxwood were deluged

2. Village pub flooding Luckily this car managed to escape the floodwaters

3. Village pub flooding Luckily, the pub's pet goats managed to keep their hooves high and dry

4. Village pub flooding the pub's newly-named 'overflow car park'