A football club in Sussex will serve only plant-based food this month to celebrate Veganuary - a global campaign promoting veganism throughout the month of January.

Vegan meatballs and steakless pie will be on the menu at Lewes F.C. this month.

A range of plant-based food will be available at the football club throughout January, with produce reportedly sourced from the club’s pitch-side community garden.

Vegan fans will be given a 20 per cent discount at the upcoming Barclays Women’s Championship match against Durham, set to take place on Sunday, January 21.Stef McLoughlin, commercial manager at Lewes F.C. said: “Our vegan fans are passionate, full of purpose and on a mission. It’s great to be able to dedicate our match against Durham to them to show our appreciation.”

"We hope that this initiative brings more vegan fans to the club while also encouraging people to make kinder and more sustainable food choices."

Food awareness organisation, ProVeg UK, commended the club’s decision to serve more climate-friendly food.

“What a bold, exciting, and brilliant example of climate leadership this is from Lewes F.C - showing football fans how important our food choices are in the climate crisis,” said Jimmy Pierson, Director of ProVeg UK.

“We’ve already seen several UK local authorities commit to 100 per cent plant-based catering for the same reasons.