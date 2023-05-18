Sussex Gin Festival - this is what you need to know

Tickets are now on sale for the Sussex Gin Festival as the event announces a big headline act.

Billed as the UK’s biggest gin festival, the event takes place in the beautiful setting of Borde Hill Garden, near Haywards Heath, on Saturday July 8.

Symphonic Ibiza have been announced as the headline act. Their 90-minute set will feature some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years.

It's the biggest headline act the festival has ever had, and David Hill, CEO of event organiser E3 Events, says it's a huge coup: "We are so excited to have Symphonic Ibiza appearing this year. They are massive on the summer festival circuit, and we are lucky to get them.

"We have also just partnered with the iconic Ibiza brand Cafe Del Mar and we will be serving Cafe Del Mar gin on the day. This will be the biggest gin fest party ever."

The event is taking place at the picturesque 2,300 acres estate of Borde Hill noon until 9pm, and tickets area already selling fast.

There are some huge new attractions for this year, including celebrity chefs and a Festival Market, masterclasses run by famous chefs Avinash Shashidhara and Julien Plumart, mixologist Kathy Caton from Brighton Gin, and cocktails expert Midnight Alchemy.

There will be new bars including a Craft Beer Garden, Cocktail Garden and Gin Boulevard. Other attractions include a Table Talk Feasting Village and Table Talk Tent with DJs after 5pm, as well as a fine-dining banquet presented by celebrity chef Matt Gillan and his Parlour team.

Delicious artisan foods will be available along with premium, craft, small batch, flavoured British and international gins.

Tickets start from £20 and include entry into Borde Hill Garden.

David Hill said: “We cannot wait to welcome thousands of people to this year's Festival. Last year's was an outstanding success, and now we want to make it even bigger. It is going to be a huge day and we encourage people to book their tickets as soon as possible.

"We've gone big this year on celebrity chefs as well as focusing on the craftsmanship of independent Sussex, British and worldwide gin distillers. Sussex produce is at the heart of this unique festival, but we are also keen to showcase gins from across the world, along with international culinary options to complement them."

You can purchase tickets here

