Jemelia George, 16, said she spent months filming with the cast and crew before the movie was released by Warner Bros in cinemas nationwide on Friday (February 10).
Magic Mike's Last Dance is directed by Steven Soderbergh, written by Reid Carolin, and produced by Channing Tatum.
It is the third film in the Magic Mike trilogy, following Magic Mike, which was released in 2012 and Magic Mike XXL (2015).
The film stars Channing Tatum as Mike Lane, a retired male stripper, who leaves Florida for London to help a socialite, played by actress Salma Hayek Pinault, produce a stage play.
Jemelia, from St Leonards, who plays Zadie in the film, said she has been acting since she was a child.
She said: “I started dancing when I was two and got into acting when I was seven while doing theatre.
“My agent sent me a audition and after three auditions I got the role. I was up in London for months filming with the best cast and crew.”