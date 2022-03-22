Sussex girl guides support women at Brighton and Hove football match

On Sunday, March 13, girl guides and their families across Sussex were invited by Albion to watch the match against Arsenal Women at The People’s Pension Stadium in Crawley.

Girlguiding Sussex West & Central covers all of West Sussex including Mid Sussex, Adur, Arun, Chichester, Horsham, Crawley and Worthing.

Twelve girls had the added excitement of being selected to act as ball girls for the match. Wendy Colson, newly appointed county commissioner for Sussex Central, said: “Girlguiding is about new experiences, and as many of our girls and indeed their leaders had never attended a football match before we were particularly pleased to attend.

Match action during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion Women and Arsenal Women during the 2021/22 season at the Peoples Pension Stadium, Crawley on the 13th March 2022 BHA-1920

“Teamwork and fun are at the heart of what we do, and tonight there were plenty of opportunities to see these on the pitch. On a personal note, I couldn’t think of a better first official engagement. I look forward to more opportunities to work with Albion and would like to thank them for their invitation.”

Girlguiding is for all girls and gives them space to build skills to bring positive change to their communities.

To ensure they can give opportunities to as many girls and young women as possible, they are always welcoming adult volunteers to help empower and challenge girls to be the best they can be.

To join, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/

