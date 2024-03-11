Sussex girls visit 10 Downing Street to celebrate International Women’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Girls were treated to a tour of the building, a photoshoot outside the famous black door, some posh nibbles, and got to stroke Larry the cat!

During the speed networking, girls met with women role models from various backgrounds and professions such as fashion, motor racing, music, engineering, the NHS, the military, catering, business, and politics. Girls spoke to the women about their careers, challenges, and what inspired them when they were younger.

Felicity Powell a student in year 11 at Shoreham Academy said of meeting the women:

Bohunt Horsham Girls at 10 Downing Street

“It was an amazing experience, I didn’t feel out of place, it felt like a big community, and everyone was trying to lift you up”

The Girls’ Network connects girls with a mentor and a wider network of role models who are women. They deliver activities, events, and opportunities that help girls gain self-confidence, build life skills, and nurture their ambitions.

Katie Thiselton Co-Executive Officer at the charity said: “By being invited into 10 Downing Street, girls can see that spaces like this are just as much for them as anyone else. It was a memorable experience for all involved and the girls came away feeling inspired by the women they met and motivated in their own journeys.”

The charity was invited to Number 10 by Mrs Akshata Murty as part of the Lessons at 10 initiative which aims to provide children and young people with the unique opportunity to experience what goes on behind the scenes of the famous black door of 10 Downing Street.

Shoreham Academy Girls at 10 Downing Street

Akshata Murty said: “I’m so pleased to mark this International Women’s Day by celebrating women in business. It was fantastic to host a special mentoring session with female role models and business leaders for girls and young women at Downing Street.

“I know the phenomenal work that goes into running a business. My mother’s endeavours in science, technology, engineering and maths allowed her to push boundaries both academically and professionally and gave her a ringside seat to the technological revolution.

“I hope other women and girls are inspired by role models around them to pursue their own passions.”

The Girls’ Network is currently recruiting mentors to work with girls and young women across Sussex and would welcome enquiries via their website from anyone who would like to be involved.