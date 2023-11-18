A golf club in Sussex has been named among the top ‘Instagrammable’ courses in England.

The 2023 Ryder Cup has now come to an end, and the 50,000 spectators a day welcomed to the Guidonia Montecelio’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club were lucky enough to enjoy incredible views of the Marco Simone Castle and the Ancient Roman Villa inside the courses.

England has also had its fair share of stunning courses that have graced professionals and amateurs alike, and a recent study has shown that a club in Rye may just be one of the most beautiful club's in the country.

Online betting site, Betway Sport analysed the hashtags of some of England’s most popular golf clubs to discover the most ‘Instagrammable’ courses to play on, and Rye Golf Club has placed in the top ten.

The South of England also has the highest number of ‘Instagrammable’ clubs - with a total of eight in the country’s top 10.

Here’s the full list:

Wentworth, Surrey, has a total of 6,295 posts on its hashtag Woburn, Milton Keynes, has a total of 5,037 posts on its hashtag Sunningdale, Ascot, has a total of 3,780 posts on its hashtag Moor Park, Rickmansworth, has a total of 3,713 posts on its hashtag Royal Liverpool, Wirral, has a total of 2,552 posts on its hashtag St Enodoc, Wadebridge has a total of 2,521 posts on its hashtag Hillside, Southport has a total of 2,324 posts on its hashtag Rye Golf Club, Rye has a total of 2,221 posts on its hashtag Saunton, Braunton has a total of 1,914 posts on its hashtag Royal St George's, Sandwich has a total of 1,513 posts on its hashtag.

Considered the birthplace of the Ryder Cup and host to the competition in 1953, the Wentworth Golf Club is declared England’s most Instagrammable club, with a total number of 6,295 hashtags. It’s no surprise that the club has been the most televised in Britain, with the #Wentworthgolfclub receiving a hashtag count of 5,522 on Instagram.