Sussex group marks World Parkinson's Day with special day out

Thirty three people living with Parkinson’s – all members of the Washington section of the Worthing & Washington Parkinson's Support Group – enjoyed a sumptuous afternoon tea at The Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham.

The group enjoyed the Sussex sunshine while eating cake and raising awareness of people in the community living with Parkinson's – the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

The disease has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety – and currently there is no cure. In the UK, around 153,000 people are currently living with the disease.

Anyone who has Parkinson’s can join the Worthing and Washington support group. A spokesperson said: “If you, or your loved one, has Parkinson's and would like to come along to the group to meet new friends and find support and understanding you can be sure of a warm welcome.”

The Washington group meets every first Saturday at the Washington Village Memorial Hall 10.30am. Contact Sarah Edginton – email [email protected] or call 0771 258 9505

The Worthing group meets every last Saturday at Methodist Church Hall, Bury Drive, at 10am. Contact Ros Deedman 07938 706167 for more information.

Anyone who would like to donate to the local group can contact [email protected] or for Parkinson's UK head office https://donate.parkinsons.org.uk

1 . World Parkinson's Day Members of the Washington section of the Worthing & Washington Parkinson's Support Group enjoyed a day out at Old Barn garden centre at Dial Post, near Horsham Photo: Contributed

