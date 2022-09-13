Sussex Head2Head Sensory Theatre launches new YouTube series for children

The Sensory Squad is a new YouTube series for children

Head2Head Sensory Theatre has launched Sensory Squad - a new fun and educational Makaton signed and captioned YouTube series for children with special needs.

Sensory Squad enhances communication and offers learning experiences through songs, crafts, stories dancing and repetition to help families and children prepare for real world experiences through a variety of exciting sensory moments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode takes viewers to visit Bocketts Farm, Surrey, as the Sensory Squad explore what animals live on the farm and how to care for them. The episode is free to watch on YouTube.

Writer and producer of Sensory Squad, Amy Rhodes, said: “Sensory Squad opens up a new experience which can be safely accessed by children with ASD, LD and other disabilities or anyone who feels anxious when presented with a live show or Zoom session.

“Children at school or at home can learn about different settings with our featured activities that they can replicate with sensory moments like getting grubby in the garden with grass or exploring the beach with a bucket and sand.”

The series includes a cast of friendly Head2Head actors, including Rei, a colourful mascot, guide and wheelchair user.

Each episode includes an original song and craft activity with instructions on how to join in with the use of the Sensory rucksack filled with fun, sensory items, which families or teachers can put together.