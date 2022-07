A winery, a yacht club and the completion of a Grade I listed church are among 28 winners, while flintworker Duncan Berry of Berry Stonework Limited was announced as the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year.

Announced on Wednesday, July 6 and presented by the Sussex Heritage Trust president Lord Egremont, the Awards celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and new design across Sussex.

Here are pictures of the winners throughout Sussex.

BHASVIC Elms Building, Hove Public and Community Highly Commended - BHASVIC Elms Building, Hove

The Green The Green in Newick won the Small Scale Residential Highly Commended

Green Mews, Hove Green Mews in Hove won the Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended award

Sussex Yacht Club, Shoreham-by-Sea Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham-by-Sea won the Large Scale Residential Award