The Bognor Regis HSBC branch closed in 2023 - one of well over a hundred HSBC bank branches to close nationwide that year.

Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Bognor Regis town centre

From the Covid-19 pandemic, to the cost of living crisis and the rise of online shopping, these are tough times for high street shops and – with national retailers like River Island and banks like HSBC folding over the last five years – empty shopfronts are an increasingly common sight in town centres all over the UK.