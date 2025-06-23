Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Bognor Regis town centre

Today at Sussex World, we take a look at some of the still-empty shops in the West Sussex town of Bognor Regis.
From restaurants, to vintage clothes, bank branches to clothes shops, retailers of all kinds, all over the country, have felt the squeeze – and empty shops like these stand sad testament to that fact.
In some ways, these pictures only represent the tip of the iceberg; with major bank Santander set to leave Bognor Regis next month, councillors, residents and MP Alison Griffiths have all expressed concerns about how the lack of brick and mortar banking provision in Bognor will affect older or more vulnerable residents.