The Bognor Regis HSBC branch closed in 2023 - one of well over a hundred HSBC bank branches to close nationwide that year.placeholder image
The Bognor Regis HSBC branch closed in 2023 - one of well over a hundred HSBC bank branches to close nationwide that year.

Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Bognor Regis town centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:38 BST
From the Covid-19 pandemic, to the cost of living crisis and the rise of online shopping, these are tough times for high street shops and – with national retailers like River Island and banks like HSBC folding over the last five years – empty shopfronts are an increasingly common sight in town centres all over the UK.

Today at Sussex World, we take a look at some of the still-empty shops in the West Sussex town of Bognor Regis.

From restaurants, to vintage clothes, bank branches to clothes shops, retailers of all kinds, all over the country, have felt the squeeze – and empty shops like these stand sad testament to that fact.

In some ways, these pictures only represent the tip of the iceberg; with major bank Santander set to leave Bognor Regis next month, councillors, residents and MP Alison Griffiths have all expressed concerns about how the lack of brick and mortar banking provision in Bognor will affect older or more vulnerable residents.

The Barclays branch of Bognor Regis closed in August 2023, and has been empty ever since. .

1. Barclays

The Barclays branch of Bognor Regis closed in August 2023, and has been empty ever since. . Photo: Connor Gormley

Once well known for their artisanal burgers, Box Burgers, in Bognor Regis arcade, closed earlier this year.

2. Box Burgers

Once well known for their artisanal burgers, Box Burgers, in Bognor Regis arcade, closed earlier this year. Photo: Connor Gormley

Another victim of national bank chain closures, Natwest Bognor Regis closed its doors in 2023.

3. Natwest

Another victim of national bank chain closures, Natwest Bognor Regis closed its doors in 2023. Photo: Connor Gormley

A popular and independently owned used clothing store, Sourced closed its doors for the last time in December 2023

4. Sourced

A popular and independently owned used clothing store, Sourced closed its doors for the last time in December 2023 Photo: Connor Gormley

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SussexCovid-19SantanderRiver IslandHSBC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice