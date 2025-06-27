Last year, a study by online supermarket Britsuperstore revealed Chichester to have the third highest number of empty shops in the UK, with 39.2 empty shops per 100,000 people - three times the national average of 13 empty shops per 100,000 people.

Many locals across the city frequently herald the ‘decline’ of the high street. In a Sussex World news story about empty shops last year, reader Pip Otton said: “Chichester is dying.”

Residents were ‘concerned’ with these new statistics for the West Sussex city. Other commenters spoke about the ‘need’ for a park-and-ride into the city as well as lower parking fees.

Reader Kerry Poat said for her to come into the high street, there needs to be “more independent shops, less big chain like every other high street. Fewer Traffic queues to get in there in the first place and much less empty shops.”

What do you think of the Chichester High Street today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Here are some of the empty units in the city centre of Chichester:

1 . Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Chichester city centre This was the former site of a Holland and Barrett on North Street, they have since moved to a bigger unit on East Street. Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Chichester city centre The former site of Randox. Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . Sussex high streets: Empty shops in Chichester city centre The former site of Sofa Workshop on North Street. Photo: Henry Bryant