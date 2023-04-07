The long-standing tradition Sussex tradition of Good Friday marbles will be upheld today when Tinsley Green, near Crawley, hosts the British and World Marbles Championship.

Teams of six will be ‘knuckling down’ to compete for the silver trophy outside the Greyhound pub. Good Friday marbles in Sussex dates back to 1588. Over the years , players from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Wales and the United States have participated alongside English teams.

The tournament dates back to 1588 during the reign of Elizabeth I, when marbles was chosen as the deciding game of a legendary sporting encounter between two young suitors, Giles and Hodge, over the hand of a Tinsley Green milk maiden named Joan.

The game is played in a circular arena called a Ring Taw. Forty-nine target marbles are grouped closely together in 6-foot diameter raised concrete ring covered with sand, each of the target marbles being a coloured glass or ceramic sphere having a diameter of approximately half an inch.

Good Friday marbles at Tinsley Green

Two teams of six players take turns using the tip of the finger to aim and project the "tolley", a larger marble (commonly referred to as the "shooter" or "taw"), deploying top spin, back spin and side spin, to drive other marbles out of the ring.

A player's knuckle must be touching the ground when shooting, known as "knuckling down". Moving the tolley closer to the target marbles, known as "cabbaging", is forbidden - as is any other advantageous movement of a players shooting hand during shooting. These would constitute a foul known as "fudging". Any intentional or persistent contact between a player's clothing and a marble or tolley while it is motion would be a foul called "blocking". No score results from a foul shot. A foul shot ends the turn of the offending player, though the score achieved in that turn stands. Any player who makes three foul shots during a game is eliminated from that game.The first team to knock out 25 marbles from the ring is the winner.

The Championship is set to get under way at 10.30am on April 7.