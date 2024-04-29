A Room With A View has been named one of the best in the UK. Photo: Google Street View

A Room With A View, in Marine Parade, Brighton, has been named the fifth best hotel in the ‘Small and Boutique’ category in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The awards celebrate the ‘highest level of excellence in travel’ and are awarded to fewer than one per cent of listings on the site.

The hotel, which appeared in a 2014 episode of Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, was commended for ‘being all about quality and comfort’.

“With beach access, modern and clean rooms, and beautiful decor, it's a great spot for a relaxing getaway,” a spokesperson for TripAdvisor said.

"The hotel features boutique sea view rooms with amenities like roll top baths and monsoon showers. There's a rooftop balcony, offering fantastic views of Brighton Palace Pier.

"Enjoy a well-cooked breakfast each morning, and appreciate the personal, friendly atmosphere created by the helpful and courteous staff. Private parking is available, making it easy to explore nearby attractions in your downtime."