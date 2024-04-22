Sussex hotspot ranked among areas with most 'reckless drivers' is not far behind London and Surrey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A study – conducted by motor trading and insurance specialists One Sure Insurance – has revealed the areas in England ‘with the most reckless drivers’.

Motor trade insurance experts analysed the latest data from the Home Office on reported road collisions in England in 2022. The total number of collisions was weighed against the population in each area to determine the final ranking.

A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance said: “Doncaster ranks at the top, with 503.62 road collisions per 100,000 people in 2022. The area experienced 553 total collisions during the year.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

“Coming in second is Rotherham, with 371.95 accidents per 100,000 inhabitants. Rotherham reported 408 road collisions throughout the year.

“Third in the ranking is Kingston upon Hull, with 652 reported road collisions in 2022. Against the population, that equates to 250.58 collisions per 100,000 people.

“Stockton-on-Tees places fourth, with 247.80 road accidents per 100,000 residents. In 2022, Stockton-on-Tees witnessed 205 collisions.

“In fifth comes London, with a staggering 21,792 road collisions in 2022 – the highest among the top ten. Against the population, London experienced 247.64 collisions per 100,000 inhabitants.”

Surrey came in eighth place with 229.14 collisions per 100,000 people. Brighton and Hove was just behind in ninth with 228.81 collisions per 100,000 people.