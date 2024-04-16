Sussex housebuilder recruiting children to design future homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Redrow Southern Counties is calling on youngsters across Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire to design a house suitable for 2074 – 50 years from now. The newly created role comes as Redrow looks ahead to the next 50 years of housebuilding after celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

From wallpaper that changes depending on your mood, to a fridge that restocks automatically, and a bathroom that cleans itself, the design must suit the needs of an ultra-modern family life, while being energy efficient and built sustainably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four to 16-year-olds from across the region can apply for the role by submitting a ‘house of the future’ design to https://www.redrow.co.uk/news-and-inspiration/news/national/design-our-future-homes

Archi-tots design homes of the future.

As well as a prize of £100, the winning Archi-tot’s school or college will also receive £150 in vouchers. The winner will also see their design planted in a time capsule in the ground at a local development, ready to be unearthed 50 years from now.

Imaginative youngsters across the region have until midnight on Friday, May 17 to submit their entries and be in with a chance of being named Redrow Southern Counties’ Archi-tot of the future. The winner will join other successful Archi-tots chosen by Redrow regions across the UK, with one overall winner to be announced later this year.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties said: “In our 50th year of housebuilding, we’re looking to the future by calling on Hampshire, West Sussex and Berkshire’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074. From convertible roofs for those hot summer nights, to self-tinting windows and robot gardeners who mow the lawn, we’re looking for the most adventurous and ambitious designs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Redrow Southern Counties we’re committed to bringing young people into the construction sector and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.