Sussex is the only place in the Uk where conkers is played with sprouts during festive season

A Sussex Town has the distinction of hosting the World Spronkers Championship where Brussels sprouts are used in place of conkers.

The crazy annual Boxing Day tradition takes place in Hastings and is now in its 11th year.

A large crowd of spectators gathered on Boxing Day at the Jenny Lind pub in Hastings Old Town to watch players pit their sprouts against each other in the hope of lifting a trophy embellished with a large sprout.

The popular event is organised every year as a fund raiser for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

It coincides with another local tradition in Hastings old Town - The Boxing Day Hunt, which sees people dressing up as foxes and huntsmen and taking part in a mad dash around the pubs.

