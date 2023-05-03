Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex local elections 2023: don't forget your ID – all you need to know

Residents in Sussex will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections for the first time ever.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:41 BST

Voters are being urged to check they have an accepted form of ID before they arrive at the polling station on May 4, 2023, to vote in their district council election.

Ailsa Irvine, Director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it. You can find information about the new requirement and what to expect at the polling station on the Electoral Commission’s website.”

District councils elections are taking place across the county on May 4, 2023.

Accepted forms of ID include – a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

More than 100 district authorities across the England are holding whole council elections this year, whereby all councillors will be standing to be elected for four years.

In Sussex; Arun, Eastbourne, Lewes, Horsham, Mid-Sussex and Rother District Councils will all be holding whole council elections.

Worthing District Council will be one of 49 districts holding their yearly elections in May, in which a third of the councillors will be elected for a four-year term.

To find out more about voter ID click here

