In a new study conducted by car check experts, Motorscan, Brighton has been ranked as the most expensive seaside to park your car this Easter holiday.

Collating data via Parkopedia, the study evaluates the average parking costs across 30 prominent UK seasides. The analysis focuses on parking spots available on an eight-hour basis within a 30-minute or less walking distance from the centre.

A spokesperson for motorscan.co.uk said: “Parents always look for ways to keep their kids entertained during half term, and a beach trip is a top choice. However, parking costs can put a dampener on the day.

Brighton seafront (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

“This is particularly true in Brighton, which takes the top spot as the seaside with the most expensive parking, averaging at £24.21 for an eight-hour stay.”

The nearest town in terms of price was Cornwall’s Newquay, which took second place with an average cost of £12.32 for eight hours.

"While still a significant expense, this rate is half that of Brighton's, offering a much more affordable option,” a spokesperson for Motorscan said.

Another East Sussex featured on the list.

Eastbourne came in eighth place with an average price of £9.06 for an eight-hour stay.

Completing the top eight was Falmouth – in third place – (£12.12); Southend-on-Sea in fourth (£11.50); Bournemouth in fifth (£10.42); St Ives in sixth (£10.33) and Ilfracombe in seventh (£10).

Eastbourne was followed by Portsmouth (£8.63) and Whitby (£8.30).

The spokesperson for Motorscan added: “Seaside parking costs appear to decrease as visitors venture further north. For instance, St Andrews, Fife, claims the title of cheapest seaside to park, with an average cost of just £1.90 for eight hours – 12 times less than Brighton.”

Oliver Thompson, head of vehicle intelligence at Motorscan, said "As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term.

"Brighton's staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings.

“On the contrary, St Andrews emerges as a beacon of affordability, offering seaside parking at just £1.90 on average.