A study by renewable energy provider Powerland has revealed Chichester as the top city for investing in solar energy and saving on energy bills.

With 1,918.54 annual sunlight hours and ‘supportive government policies’, homeowners in the city can expect average savings of £2,024 on their energy bills for a three-bedroom house, according to the study.

The study analysed factors like average sunshine hours, based on MetOffice data, and current market trends to create a solar power potential index.

A location in Sussex has been revealed as the ‘sunniest spot in the UK for harnessing solar power’ – with average energy bill savings topping £2,000. Photo: Steve Robards

Results were based on the current energy price cap of 16p per kWh and the average electricity needs of a three-bedroom home (which is about 10 solar panels).

Close behind Chichester are Plymouth and Truro, cities re nowned for their balmy climates and renewable energy initiatives. Other locations which ranked highly include Canterbury, Peteborough and capital citi es London and Cardiff.

Keith Newey, Managing Director of Powerland, said: “Our research pinpoints the cities where solar power can have a major impact and highlights the financial benefits of embracing renewable energy.

"These cities are shining examples of how solar adoption can brighten both your day and your wallet, whether you're a homeowner or a business aiming to reduce your carbon footprint.