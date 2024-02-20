Sussex man captures amazing picture of Kestrel in flight
Jeff Penfold, from Bexhill, took the picture on the Knepp Castle Estate in West Sussex recently. He said: “I was at the Knepp rewilding project photographing the White Storks and this Kestrel effectively photo-bombed.”
The picture was featured on BBC local news as their ‘picture of the day’. Jeff has a well deserved reputation for his Sussex wildlife pictures. Many of them are featured on a calendar that is produced every year to help the Sussex charity he supports – Charity for Kids.
The Bexhill based charity was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. They help children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.
