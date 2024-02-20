BREAKING

Sussex man captures amazing picture of Kestrel in flight

A Sussex photographer captured an incredible shot of a hovering Kestrel.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Kestrel in flight by Jeff PenfoldKestrel in flight by Jeff Penfold
Kestrel in flight by Jeff Penfold

Jeff Penfold, from Bexhill, took the picture on the Knepp Castle Estate in West Sussex recently. He said: “I was at the Knepp rewilding project photographing the White Storks and this Kestrel effectively photo-bombed.”

The picture was featured on BBC local news as their ‘picture of the day’. Jeff has a well deserved reputation for his Sussex wildlife pictures. Many of them are featured on a calendar that is produced every year to help the Sussex charity he supports – Charity for Kids.

The Bexhill based charity was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. They help children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.

You can learn more about the charity here

