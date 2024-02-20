Kestrel in flight by Jeff Penfold

Jeff Penfold, from Bexhill, took the picture on the Knepp Castle Estate in West Sussex recently. He said: “I was at the Knepp rewilding project photographing the White Storks and this Kestrel effectively photo-bombed.”

The picture was featured on BBC local news as their ‘picture of the day’. Jeff has a well deserved reputation for his Sussex wildlife pictures. Many of them are featured on a calendar that is produced every year to help the Sussex charity he supports – Charity for Kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bexhill based charity was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother. They help children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.