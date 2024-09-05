A Sussex man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a lorry driver, has died after an ‘unrelated’ incident, police have said.

Michal Kaminski, 36, died after a collision on the M27 on February 21 – which shut down the motorway for two days.

The crash happened near junction 5 westbound on February 21 when a lorry crashed into gantry before bursting into flames hours later.

The incident involved a Nissan Juke, a Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes lorry. Three people were subsequently arrested, including a 32-year-old man from Yapton in West Sussex – who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

M27 crash. Photo: National Highways

A 37-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton were also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The woman has been bailed until November 21. The other man remains released under investigation.

Police have now confirmed the 32-year-old man has died in an ‘unrelated’ incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were notified on May 27 that the 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, had been confirmed deceased by Sussex Police. The circumstances were unrelated to this collision.

“The 37-year-old man from Littlehampton has had their bail extended to November 21. The 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton remains released under investigation.”

An inquest in June gave the initial cause of death as multiple injuries following the collision. The three arrested people were taken to hospital following the crash, while a woman in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

More than £16,000 was raised in a fundraiser for Michal's younger brother Rafal. They both worked at a Salisbury flooring company.

The crash caused widespread disruption before the M27 was fully reopened two days later.