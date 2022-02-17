Sussex man loses £50,000 on the price of his flat thanks to 'ridiculous' seafront toilets

When James Johnston, 87, first bought his flat in The Esplanade Grande almost a decade ago, the balcony looked out over the foreshore office and the sea.

“It was part and parcel with the prom,” he said. “You didn’t really think about it.”

But, when the foreshore office came down and a toilet block went up in 2018, Mr Johnston’s experience of his idyllic seafront flat changed for the worse.

Bognor Regis man James Johnston (left) with Deputy Mayor John Barrett

“It’s ridiculous,” he said.

“You knew the foreshore office was there, but at least it fit in with everything else. (The toilets) don’t match anything. It’s a horrible building.”

The grey toilet block was built and maintained by Arun District Council. Asked about Mr Johnston’s troubles, a spokesperson said members of the public had a chance to submit their views on the toilets as part of the planning process: “These essential public facilities have been constructed in full compliance with the planning consent granted.”

Mr Johnston, who submitted objections to the toilet block alongside the other residents in the complex, is now trying to sell his property.

He said the toilet block – which is visible from his living room – has drastically reduced the value of the apartment and made it almost impossible to sell.

“Henry Adams (the estate agents) first put the flat up for £400,000. They’ve now asked me to bring it down to £350,000. That’s a £50,000 difference.”

Estate agent Gail Chisham, who has been working to sell Mr Johnston’s flat, said the flat has proven almost impossible to sell, despite 18 viewings.

Every potential buyer, she added, has been repelled by the toilet block.