Sussex man to complete 10 challenges to fundraise in memory of his father
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Free Charity Amyloidosis Research Fund have now made David the 23rd Ambassador of the RFC in honour of his 10 for 10 challenge, having raised more £1,000.
His first event took place on Saturday, May 11, at Brighton Marina where he completed forward and backward bungee jumps.
David, originally from Ringmer, said: “To celebrate and commemorate my amazing Dad who sadly passed away from systemic amyloidosis 10 years ago on 21 March 2014, I am pushing myself to the limit and keeping each part of the process closely linked to his way of life and a few personal things that will stay with me forever. The work of the NAC and RFC is vital for patients and their families.
"My father Andy Tasker was a prominent and much loved figure in the village of Ringmer where we all grew up and family still live everywhere in the village.”
David’s 10 challenges across 6 months include: A bungee jump at Brighton Marina, a full days labouring on a building site, a 100k non-stop walk from London to Brighton on May 25, a 27 mile cycle ride on June 2 from Uckfield Rugby Club, a walk over the O2 arena on June 16, football training sessions across Sussex, a round of golf, a free fall sky dive, a half marathon in London on October 13, and a half sleeve tattoo during August.
Amyloidosis is a rare disease caused by damaging build up of abnormal protein fibres, called amyloid, within the tissues and organs. Amyloidosis can affect any part of the body and lead to life threatening organ failure.
Donations to the Amyloidosis Research Fund within the Royal Free Charity supports the research, development and patients of the UK NHS National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC) at the Royal Free Hospital. The Centre, established in 1999, is funded directly by NHS Specialised Services to provide diagnostic and management advisory services for all UK amyloidosis patients.
Gift Aid supports the Royal Free Charity's full range of vital support services for staff and patients across the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, as well as supporting research and innovation.
To donate, go to Just Giving – Amyloidosis Research, David Tasker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.