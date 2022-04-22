Sussex most haunted: How many have you visited?

Sussex is brimming with rich history and tales of the supernatural, so what's to say there isn't the odd ghost or ghoul lurking in our midst?
1. The Chichester Inn
In this delightful Chichester pub punters have reported seeing a headless centurion guarding the city walls and occasionally propping up the bar.
2. The Mermaid Inn
The Mermaid Inn, Rye: this 15th-century building is said to have a spirit in almost every room, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray.
3. The Electric Lady Tattoo
Behind the door of an unassuming tattoo and piercing shop in Chichester, staff report strange goings-on including a mysterious dripping and a plant pot flying across the room.
4. The George Hotel
The George, Crawley: the ghost of Mark Hurston, a former night watchman who died after drinking poisoned wine, is said to haunt the hotel.