Sussex most haunted: How many have you visited?

From haunted hospitals to bars where things go bump in the night, here's a look at some of the most haunted places across Sussex.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:41 am

Sussex is brimming with rich history and tales of the supernatural, so what's to say there isn't the odd ghost or ghoul lurking in our midst?

1. The Chichester Inn

In this delightful Chichester pub punters have reported seeing a headless centurion guarding the city walls and occasionally propping up the bar.

2. The Mermaid Inn

The Mermaid Inn, Rye: this 15th-century building is said to have a spirit in almost every room, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray.

3. The Electric Lady Tattoo

Behind the door of an unassuming tattoo and piercing shop in Chichester, staff report strange goings-on including a mysterious dripping and a plant pot flying across the room.

4. The George Hotel

The George, Crawley: the ghost of Mark Hurston, a former night watchman who died after drinking poisoned wine, is said to haunt the hotel.

