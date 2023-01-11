Plans for a controversial solar farm in Ringmer are set to go ahead after Michael Gove decided not to call in the application.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield wrote to the Secretary of State back in November, requesting the calling in of the proposals after what she described as ‘overwhelming levels’ of complaints from residents in the village.

However, Mr Gove has decided not to call in the application, as it does not meet the criteria to override the decision-making process of local councils on planning matters.

Ms Caulfield said: “I have heard from 100’s of local residents appalled that the Lib Dems and Greens have approved this solar farm, especially as Lewes District Council gave the scheme £150k of tax payers money towards it, which could have been used to save the local swimming pool.

“Unfortunately the solar farm application did not meet the call in criteria and so residents will now have to live with the decision made by their local councillors to lose another part of Ringmer to development.”

The proposals, from community interest company OVESCO, were raised to the council in March last year and outlined plans for the 70-acre site to potentially generate up to around 14,000 MW of clean electricity every year.

A key concern for objectors – including Ms Caulfield – was the loss of farming land and its impact on the countryside character of the surrounding area.

